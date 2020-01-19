|
Arlyn Bernice
Robinson
July 20, 1924 - Jan. 12, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Arlyn Bernice Robinson, 95, of Tavares, FL and formerly of Mishawaka, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Tavares. The Milwaukee native was born July 20, 1924 to Linus and Melanda Shumway. She retired as a Plant Superintendent in Milwaukee and was preceded in death by her first husband, Leroy Zimmerman and her second husband, Carl Robinson. Arlyn is survived by her son, Joel (Dyan) Zimmerman of Leesburg FL; her grandchildren, Paula (Andy) Frederick of Osceola, Shelley (Bill) Zellmer of Jackson, MO, Brian Zimmerman of New Port Richey, FL, and several great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. A gathering of family & friends to remember and celebrate Arlyn's life will be held at 10:00 Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. with burial immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 6-8pm Friday in the funeral home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020