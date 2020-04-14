|
Armando Lopez, Jr.
April 14, 1970 - April 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Armando Lopez, Jr. After a brave and hard-fought battle with cancer, Armando, Jr., 49, peacefully passed away in his home during the early hours of Saturday, April 11, 2020. Armando was born on April 14, 1970 to Armando, Sr. and Petra (Duque) Moreno.
Armando is survived by his parents, Armando Lopez, Sr. and Petra (Arnold “Sonny”) Moreno of South Bend; siblings, Juanita (Victor) Serna, Maria Luisa Lopez (Richard Botello), Maria Leticia Lopez, and Raul Lopez; nieces and nephews, Alisa (John) Horton, Armando Serna, Olivia Littlehead, Raquel Leyba (Tony Gubi), Sarafina Leyba, Vanessa Drust, Jamie Leyba, Selena Botello, Gabriella Botello, and Anthony Gubi Jr.
A life-long resident of South Bend, Armando was a dedicated and hard-working employee of Beacon Health System for 17 years. He was an avid runner, participating in annual races such as the Sunburst, Color Run, Logan's Run, and SummerFest to name a few. Armando was a pop culture afficionado, his interests ranging from comic books, to movies, to music. He also loved cooking and making meals for his family. Above all of these pastimes, there was nothing that gave him more joy than being surrounded by his beloved family. Although he didn't have children of his own, his nieces and nephews were his world and he took great pride and joy in all of their accomplishments.
Armando was a gentle man with a loving, generous and caring spirit. Those who had the pleasure of knowing him got to experience his depth, his wicked sense of humor, and his willingness to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed, but he is now at peace in his Heavenly Home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Due to current circumstances, the family has held a private ceremony to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 in his honor.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020