|
|
Arnold Dietz
Aug. 3, 1935 - March 29, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Arnold Dietz, 84, died March 29, 2020 at his home in Elkhart. He was born August 3, 1935 in Galahad, Alberta, Canada to Frederick & Katherine (Dietldach) Dietz.
On March 30, 1979 in Goshen, IN, he married Nancy (Allen) Bell; she survives along with 4 daughters, Carleen Ringler, Cheryl Dietz, Cindy (Karl) Dietz-Brugger, and Jerri Weinmann; and 3 stepdaughters, Amy (Wes) Rhoda, Laura Walterhouse, and Holly (Dwight) Gordon. Surviving are sisters, Edna Neufeld and Evelyn Hinkel; and grandchildren, Kara Van Beek, Rebecca Rhoda, Kyle Walterhouse, Sarah Brugger, Brock Rhoda, Wyatt Ringler, Aaron Rhoda, Samual Gordon, Joshua Gordon, Ryan Weinman, and Hannah Weinman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, John Dietz, and 9 siblings.
A former pastor in the Missionary and Church of the Brethren denominations, he loved preaching and teaching the Bible. His greatest ministry was loving people. He was a member of St. Marks Missionary Church. His family won't forget his love of NHL hockey, particularly the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions the memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.elkhartcremation.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to Reta, Faith Mission, or the Center for Hospice in Elkhart.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020