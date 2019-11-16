|
|
Arnold Doberstein
Aug. 27, 1919 - Nov. 13, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Arnold Rudolf Doberstein, 100, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Arnold was born to Rudolf and Wanda in Bernze, Germany on August 27, 1919, and immigrated to the United States with his family four years later.
A Funeral service will be held at 10am, Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Dowagiac, with Pastor David Schmidt officiating. Arnold will be laid to rest at Indian Lake Cemetery, Dowagiac. Friends may visit from 3-5pm, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Arnold married Elma Louise Brant on October 3, 1942 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dowagiac, MI and they spent 77 years together. Arnold was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman who spent many mornings in the woods or on the lake with family and friends. Professionally, Arnold was a logger for most of his life. During his retirement, he enjoyed scraping, spending time with family, and mentoring his great-grandson as they opened a butcher shop in Eau Claire.
His love for his family was only surpassed by that of his Lord and Savior. He was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was a very active member of his church and lived his faith.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Elma; children, Rose Kelly of Dowagiac and Linda (John) Wanberg of Niles, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, especially Albert Doberstein.
Arnold's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Ranginwala and Dr. Chuck for always going above and beyond for his care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019