Arnold Lemke
Oct. 6, 1931 - Dec. 9, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Arnold Lemke, age 88, of Buchanan, Michigan, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019, with family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold W. and Dorothy (King) Lemke; sister, Beverly (Edwin) Falkenberg; and his precious daughter, Debbie Lemke.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia Lemke, his high school sweetheart; daughter, Kathryn (Michael Nedwick) Lemke Turner-Nedwick of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Chris (Jenna) Turner of Grand Rapids and Ryan (Ashley) Turner of Texas; great-grandchildren, Leslie Turner, Justin Turner, and R. Michael Turner; and extended family, Michelle (Mike) Canfield and their children, Allie Canfield and Gavin Canfield.
Arnold was a deeply committed Christian and a loving and faithful servant to his Lord. He was an active leader in his church and the founder of Children's Lifeline and Jesus for Haiti missions of Haiti. Arnold loved to tell stories of his many mission trips to Haiti.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Buchanan Church of the Nazarene from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the Funeral service beginning at 11:00. He will be interred at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution be made to the Jesus for Haiti program founded by Arnold and his Pastor David Frazier. Donations may be mailed to 16106 Brookwood Drive, Buchanan, Michigan 49107.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
