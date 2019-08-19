Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Progressive M.B. Church
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Progressive M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Lewis


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Lewis Obituary
Arnold Lewis

Feb. 19, 1947 - Aug. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Arnold Lewis entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 72.

Arnold was the only child of the late Trance and Maude Lewis of Osceola, Arkansas. He was married to Shirley A. Lewis for 45 years and was the father of one son, Keith. He was educated in the Osceola Arkansas Public School System and LeMoyne Owen College, Memphis, Tennessee. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Whirlpool Distribution Center, Laporte, IN.

Arnold was a member of Progressive M.B. Church and enjoyed the music ministry, especially the voice of the late Arcillar Robinson.

Arnold leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Shirley, a son, Keith; special cousins, Frank (Beth) Browder, James (Rebecca) Browder, Cheryl (Timothy) Daniels, Regina (Johnny) Fleming, Denise (Kenneth) Woodson, and Mark (Linda) Browder; spiritual sisters, JuElla Butts, Mary Smith, and Mary Griffin; neighbors, Joe and Pat Cress; childhood friend, Sam Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas; and our extended family, Progressive M.B. Church.

Services will be held at Progressive M.B. Church on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Progressive M.B. Church.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now