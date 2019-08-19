|
|
Arnold Lewis
Feb. 19, 1947 - Aug. 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Arnold Lewis entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 72.
Arnold was the only child of the late Trance and Maude Lewis of Osceola, Arkansas. He was married to Shirley A. Lewis for 45 years and was the father of one son, Keith. He was educated in the Osceola Arkansas Public School System and LeMoyne Owen College, Memphis, Tennessee. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Whirlpool Distribution Center, Laporte, IN.
Arnold was a member of Progressive M.B. Church and enjoyed the music ministry, especially the voice of the late Arcillar Robinson.
Arnold leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Shirley, a son, Keith; special cousins, Frank (Beth) Browder, James (Rebecca) Browder, Cheryl (Timothy) Daniels, Regina (Johnny) Fleming, Denise (Kenneth) Woodson, and Mark (Linda) Browder; spiritual sisters, JuElla Butts, Mary Smith, and Mary Griffin; neighbors, Joe and Pat Cress; childhood friend, Sam Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas; and our extended family, Progressive M.B. Church.
Services will be held at Progressive M.B. Church on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Progressive M.B. Church.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 19, 2019