Arthetta I. Martin
Arthetta I. Martin

March 28, 1938 - Nov. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Arthetta I. Martin, 82, passed away peacefully at her residence in South Bend on the morning of Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Arthetta was born on March 28, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to the late Arthur Hodge and Mamie Brown.

Arthetta was employed as a correctional officer for the state of California. She worked with disabled individuals for many years, retiring at the age of 80. She was a long-term resident of South Bend, having relocated from California in 2004. Arthetta was a beloved mother, sister, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Ms. Arthetta Martin is survived by her children: son Marc Martin I of South Bend, daughter Melinda Martin of California, and daughter Millicent (Mimi) Martin of South Bend; four half sisters; eight grandchildren: Marc Martin II, Judy VanHouten, Elizabeth Clark, Jasmin Martin, Linda VanHouten, Alexius Samuel, Alexander Samuel, and Christopher Clark; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Arthetta was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Martin Williams; a half sister; a grandson, Brea Thompson; a great-granddaughter, Jeannie Martin; and a sister, Mary Butterfield.

Services for Ms. Martin will be held privately. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
