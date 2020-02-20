|
|
Arthur Bailey
July 13, 1957 - Feb. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Arthur Louis Bailey was born July 13, 1957 in South Bend, Indiana, to Rosie and Eddie L. Bailey, Sr. Arthur was the youngest son of twelve children. He was a beloved son, brother and uncle. Arthur graduated from LaSalle High School. After he graduated high school, he joined the United States Army where he received an honorary discharge. Arthur was a God loving intellectual person who loved to travel all around the country. He had a great love of music and staying physically fit.
Arthur leaves to cherish his memory one brother Eddie L. Bailey, Jr. of South Bend, IN; six sisters, Fines Bailey-Mosby, Verda Bailey (Gregory Broadnax, Sr.) Barbara (Robert)Reese, Joyce (Roger)Giles, Katherine Bailey, Cynthia (Edward)Thomas, Jr. all South Bend, IN; sister- in-law Anita Bailey of Indianapolis, IN; brother in-law Maurice Mosby of Perrysburg, OH; twenty nieces and nephews and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews whom he loved very much as his own.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents Rosie and Eddie L. Bailey, Sr., two brothers; Elvie and George Bailey, two sisters; Eddie Mae and Patricia Bailey, maternal grandparents; Richard and Daisy Taylor, paternal grandparents; Leslie and Vernita Bailey, one nephew; Jamarr Broadnax, great niece; Briana Bailey.
Arthur L. Bailey will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020