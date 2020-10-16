Arthur E. Hartzog
Oct. 26, 1938 - Oct. 14, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Surviving is his wife Edie of Osceola; daughters, Jodeen (David) Mitchell, Laurie Brennaman, & Joann Dowden; stepdaughters, Sheila (Gary) Houser, Dena (Kevin) Hutchinson, & Jodi Young; grandchildren, Steven Kirkpatrick, Emily Dowden, & Amy Dowden; & great-grandchildren, Elena & Jaxxon. Visitation for Art is 2-5 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Funeral services will follow at 5pm & interment will be held privately in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
.