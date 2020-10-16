1/1
Arthur E. Hartzog
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur E. Hartzog

Oct. 26, 1938 - Oct. 14, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Surviving is his wife Edie of Osceola; daughters, Jodeen (David) Mitchell, Laurie Brennaman, & Joann Dowden; stepdaughters, Sheila (Gary) Houser, Dena (Kevin) Hutchinson, & Jodi Young; grandchildren, Steven Kirkpatrick, Emily Dowden, & Amy Dowden; & great-grandchildren, Elena & Jaxxon. Visitation for Art is 2-5 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Funeral services will follow at 5pm & interment will be held privately in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Art's full obituary can be viewed online at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved