Arthur E. Reed



Jan. 21, 1928 - April 30, 2020



NILES, MI - Arthur Eugene Reed, 92, passed away at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020.



Arthur was born on January 21, 1928, in Buchanan, Michigan, to the late Arthur Eldon Reed and Lorraine Edna (Haas) Reed. In his early teens, he was active in 4-H, helped on his grandfather's farm in Berrien Springs, and worked at the railroad terminal in Niles. After graduating from Buchanan High School at age 16, he attended the University of Michigan for one year and then he joined the U.S. Navy. Arthur was stationed on Guam as a Seaman First Class, where he was in charge of his unit's supply store and enjoyed the company of several other sailors from the Buchanan area.



Following his Honorable Discharge from the service in 1946, Arthur enrolled at Michigan State College (University). During this schooling, he wed Phyllis Mae Becker of Buchanan in 1950 and they moved into the married student housing on campus. Arthur was initiated into the Michigan State chapter of Chi Epsilon fraternity, a national honorary civil engineering fraternity. After Arthur completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and Applied Science, the couple moved to Niles, where Arthur was a TV antenna installer and worked as a surveyor. In November of 1951 he became an assistant to the city engineer for the city of Niles, later assuming the position of city engineer and also serving twice as interim city manager. He retired from public service in 1994, after 42 years with the city, including 32 years as city engineer.



Arthur was a life member of the American Public Works Association (APWA), a member of the APWA's Institutes of Administrative Management, Solid Waste and Municipal Engineering, and served as president of the Southern Michigan Public Works Forum Branch of the Michigan Chapter of the APWA. He received the Samuel A. Greeley Local Government Service Award from the APWA. Arthur was also a life member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers. He served on the Berrien County Planning Commission for 37 years and played a vital role in the creation of the Southeast Berrien County Landfill.



Arthur was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion and served many years as a member of an honor guard for veterans' funerals. He also was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, helping to raise funds for various charitable causes.



An avid competitive and recreational motorcyclist, Arthur was a Charter Life Member of the American Motorcyclist Association. Riding various Harley Davidsons over the years, he earned more than 200 trophies from ice racing, cross country endurance and hill climbing events. He and wife Phyllis could often be found enjoying long motorcycle rides on local back roads and highways, sometimes on separate bikes but usually in tandem on one of Arthur's larger machines. The couple also joined friends for snowmobile outings.



After his retirement, Arthur and Phyllis set out to explore the world. They visited several U.S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska; Canada; Australia; New Zealand; China; Tibet; Indonesia; Malaysia (island of Borneo); Morocco; Egypt; Kenya; Tanzania; Peru; Columbia; Ecuador; Costa Rica; and Antarctica. Under a Bedouin tent in the Moroccan desert, they were ceremonially married in traditional Bedouin wedding garments.



Arthur enjoyed hunting and fishing, furnishing the family table with venison, elk, moose, bear, wild boar, rabbit, and numerous kinds of fowl and fish. He was also an accomplished vegetable gardener, maintaining a large backyard plot for many years.



Arthur is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons Arthur Scott Reed (Cathie) and Robin Eugene Reed; daughter, Tracy Louise Reed; five grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Reilly (Raymond). He was preceded in death by a third son, Monte Lynn Reed.



The family would like to thank Arthur's Caring Circle Hospice team for their compassionate support and loving care.



Cremation will be handled by Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Moose Lodge 449 in Buchanan or American Legion Post 51 in Buchanan.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store