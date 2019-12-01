|
|
Arthur G. Harker
Sept. 1, 1930 - Nov. 29, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Arthur G. Harker of Mishawaka, IN passed away at 5:45 p.m. on November 29, 2019, at home. Mr. Harker was born on September 1, 1930, to William Albert and Mary Evelyn (Yawkey) Harker. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jay.
On April 27, 1952, he married Patsy J. (Weigel) at the St. John United Church of Christ. She survives along with a daughter, Susan (Paul) Hartin of Bloomington, IN, and a son, Brian (Donna) Harker of Granger, IN; five grandchildren, Kevin Hartin of Bloomington, IN, Kathleen Hartin of Alexandria, VA, Dr. Adam (Dr. Sarah) Harker of Indianapolis, IN, Dr. Thomas (Dr. Sara) Bemenderfer of Grand Rapids, MI, and Jason (Kara) Harker of Chicago, IL; three great-grandchildren, Emma and Domnick Harker, and Connor Bemenderfer; and a brother, Richard Harker of Mishawaka. Also surviving are sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, George (Shirley) Engelhardt of Bremen, IN and Don (Joyce) Leak of Camano Island, WA as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thanks to our neighbor, Patricia Eberhart for her compassionate care.
Art worked for the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training, for twenty-seven years, one year in the Indianapolis office and twenty-six years in the South Bend office. After his retirement from the Bureau, he served as the Indiana state apprentice coordinator for the Plasters & Cement Masons for three years. Mr. Harker was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka, IN and served on the Session, Board of Deacons and Trustees. Additionally, he was a former member of the Mishawaka Redevelopment Commission. Art served in the Seabee Reserves for six years.
Visitation for Art will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka, 401 Lincolnway E., Mishawaka, IN 46544, from 10-11 AM with a Funeral service at 11 AM with Pastor Daniel Cho officiating. A private burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations in Arthur Harker's honor may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Mishawaka; Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46544; or to the charity of donor's choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019