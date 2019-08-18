|
Arthur J. Snowden
Aug. 1, 1938 - Aug. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Arthur J. Snowden, 81, of South Bend, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Arthur was born in Columbus, OH on August 1, 1938 to the late Arthur Alton and Sadie (Stover) Snowden. On June 15, 1958 he married the love of his life, Faye C. (Marshall) Snowden in Worthington, OH. Faye preceded Arthur in death on April 3, 2011. He served in the Ohio National Guard for 15 years. Arthur and Faye managed and operated the USA Skate Center in Mishawaka for 37 years. After retiring from USA, he continued to work at Lowes in Mishawaka as a plumbing specialist for 15 years.
He loved bowling and golfing with his friends. He had a sense of humor like no other and enjoyed telling a little joke or two to anyone who would listen. He looked forward to regularly attending church services at Granger Community Church. He took great pleasure in watching re-runs of the TV show MASH, and insisted “he'd never seen that episode”. However, his greatest pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arthur is survived by his three children, Michael Snowden of Granger, Brenda Snowden of South Bend, and Randi Kinney of South Bend. He was a grandfather of seven, Nikki Morris, Erica (Chris) Nemeth, Candice (Travis) Mansfield, Heather Snowden, T.J. (Kaitlynn) Snowden, Jamie Snowden, and Cheyanne Faulk. He was a great-grandfather of 16: Ayva and Ray Montgomery; Dominic and Chole Nemeth; Trinity, Serenity, and Snowden Mansfield; Kaiden Axell, Kameron Snowden, and Jerimiah Lee; Noah, Aaleah, and Owen Snowden; Chase, Mia, and Iyanna Eaton.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 20, from 4pm to 8pm at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. A service celebrating Arthur's life will be held at Noon on Wednesday in the funeral Chapel with Pastor Chris Glantz of Granger Community Church officiating. Directly after the service there will be a short service at Fairview Cemetery in memory of both Arthur and Faye's final resting place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County, Inc.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019