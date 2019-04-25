Arthur L. “Lenny” Bella



March 20, 1949 - April 22, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Arthur L. “Lenny” Bella, 70, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 following an extended illness.



He was born on March 20, 1949 to the late Art and Ethel (Schaffer) Bella in LaPorte, IN, and was a lifelong New Carlisle resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lance Joseph Bella on February 8, 1997.



Lenny retired in March 2015 from Unifrax in New Carlisle, IN, where he worked as an A Furnace Operator for 38 years.



On April 7, 1973, he married Terry L. Flitter in Hudson Lake, Indiana.



Lenny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Terry L. Bella of New Carlisle, IN; one son, Christopher (girlfriend Melissa Shroff) Bella of Elkhart, IN; four grandchildren, Corinna (husband Gordy) Tharp of Valparaiso, IN, Becca (fiance Brandon Zehrung) Wykoff of New Carlisle, IN, Landon and Brady Bella, both of Wakeman, OH; two sisters, Rose (husband Irv) Nowicki of South Bend, IN and Lily (husband John) McCarty of New Carlisle, IN; two brothers, Elmer (wife Sharon) Juarez of Kingston, TN and Ross Vardaman; and numerous nieces & nephews.



Lenny was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of American Legion Post 297 in New Carlisle, IN. Lenny was an avid golfer, bowler, and reader. He was an expert on solving crossword puzzles, and was a huge Notre Dame football and women's basketball fan.



Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN.



Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN, where Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 297. Private burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Mill Creek, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to: American Legion Post 297, 486 E. Michigan Street, P.O. Box 181, New Carlisle, IN 46552 or Robert L. Miller, Sr. Veteran Center, 747 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019