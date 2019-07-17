Arthur L. Floran



August 14, 1942 - July 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Arthur Lee Floran, 76, of South Bend died Saturday, July 13 peacefully in his home following a lengthy illness. Mr. Floran was born August 14, 1942 in South Bend to the late Katherine (Lee) and James Floran and lived most of his life in the South Bend area. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Arden Floran and Thomas Lanning. On August 29, 1964 in South Bend, he married Susan Jo Barnfield who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Karimi (Hossein) of South Bend and Amy Elkins (Kevin) of Edwardsburg, MI; five grandchildren; three sisters, Susan McCarty of San Diego, CA, Sally Ewald of South Bend, and Cathy Rhodes of Indianapolis, IN; and two brothers, Terry Lanning of Rockford, IL and Mark Lanning of Mishawaka, IN.



Art graduated from Riley High School. He studied chemical engineering at Purdue University and he received his MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology. He was an avid weekend golfer who was known to be at the golf course before sunrise.



There will be no visitation or service at this time. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Art's name may be made to Center for Hospice Care c/o Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.