Arthur L. Mikel
1942 - 2020
Arthur L. Mikel

June 1, 1942 - Dec. 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Arthur L. “Art” Mikel, 78 years old, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Southfield Village, South Bend. Art was born on June 1, 1942 in South Bend to the late David K. and Harriet (Byers) Mikel. He has remained a lifelong resident.

Art was a fun-loving person who was friendly with everybody with whom he came in contact. He worked for his dad and retired from Heat Treat, Inc. in South Bend and was a shareholder, along with family members, of Lake City Heat Treat in Warsaw. Art loved the Lord and was a member of Southlawn United Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing the hymn “How Great Thou Art” while his friend Chuck Hamman would play the piano at Southfield Village, where Art resided for the past 4 1/2 years.

Art loved bowling with his dad at Chippewa Bowl where they won ten league championships together, and where he met his best friend of 56 years, Fred Christman back in 1964. He and Fred went to many bowling tournaments together and attended many Notre Dame football games, including the 1975 Orange Bowl in Miami, FL and the 1978 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX. Art was also part of WSBT's Aunt Flabby's entertainment group portraying Flabby's bodyguard Bo at many functions. While living at Southfield, Art loved coloring and would give out his pictures to just about anybody he met. It gave him great happiness. Many thanks to the Southfield staff for their wonderful care for Art. Art faced many medical issues over the past 20 years and handled each one with great faith and strength.

Art is survived by his nephews, John Davis of South Bend, Bill Davis of Syracuse, Doug Davis of Warsaw, Steve Davis of Plymouth, Josh Mikel of Springdale, AR, and Jay Mikel of Gravene, AR; and nieces, Julie Whiteman of Lakeville, Priscilla Price of Lakeville, Candy Jenkins of Springdale, AR, Christy Goldbary of Springdale, Pam Roach of Bayfield, CO, and Phyllis Berg of Fayetteville, AR. He is also survived by his adopted brother and caregiver, Fred Christman of South Bend. Along with his parents, Art was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Davis and his brother, Edward Mikel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Arthur L. Mikel may be donated to Southlawn United Methodist Church, 60756 U.S. 31, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences can be offered to Art's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
DEC
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
DEC
10
Graveside service
Southlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
