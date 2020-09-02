Arthur Lee Frayer
May 13, 1941 - August 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Arthur Lee Frayer, 79, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in his home.
Arthur was born on May 13, 1941 in Wellsburg, West Virginia, to Milton Frayer and Lois (Barnes) Frayer.
On February 5, 2000 he married the former Karen (Csakany) Wolf who survives along with her children, Kerri (Dean) McCool, Rebecca (Fred) Schultz, Patrick Campagna, and Anthony (Carolyn) Campagna, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Milton Frayer Jr., James Frayer, and Ronald Frayer; his sister, Marlene Frayer Custer; his half brother, Mike (Kilbourn) Frayer; and his stepfather, Lloyd Doubt.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Frayer Johnson of Wellsburg, WV; his nephew, Edward (Lori) Johnson of Wellsburg, WV; his great-niece, Heather Johnson; and great-nephews, Lance Johnson and Eric Johnson all of Wellsburg, WV. He is also survived by his stepmother, Sarabel Frayer of South Bend, IN; his half brothers, William (Nora) Frayer of Macomb, MI, George (Pam) Frayer of Avon, IN, Russell Frayer of Auburn, AL, Paul (Sue) Frayer of Collinsville, IL, and Charles (Lisa) Frayer of Winter Haven, FL; and his half sisters, Verna (Clint) Yoder of Leesburg, IN and Lori (Robert) Slabaugh of South Bend, IN, along with many nieces and nephews.
From a previous marriage, he has four stepdaughters surviving: Sue Araujo, Cathy Esquivel, Beatrice (Charles) Conklin, and Delia (fondly known as DeDe) Jones; and step-grandchildren, Sue Araujo, Catherine Santos, Reuben Araujo, Delia Araujo, Catherine Danielle Ramirez, Danny Magana, Jessica Magana, Robert Magana, Arthur Salazar, Eddie Salazar, and Rudy Araujo (who is deceased).
Art retired from the United States Air Force in 1986 where he proudly served his country with 26 years of service. He received the Humanitarian Service Medal along with many other medals and served in the Vietnam
War. After retiring from the Air Force he went on to work as a truck dispatcher and salesman in the communications field. He was a dog lover and loved antiques, his family, and watching Notre Dame play football.
Cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 12Noon to 2 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. A Memorial service will be held immediately following the gathering.
Burial of his cremated remains with full Military Honors will take place in West Virginia National Cemetery, 42 Veterans Memorial Ln., Grafton, WV 26354.
