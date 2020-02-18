|
Arthur Metzler
JulY 2, 1937 - Feb. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Arthur T. Metzler, resident of Southfield Village in South Bend, peacefully passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, February 16 at 4 am surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.
Art was born on July 2, 1937, in South Bend to Matthew L. Metzler and Catherine O. (Lauer) Metzler. He was a lifetime member of St. Matthew's Cathedral Catholic Church. His schooling included attending St. Matthew's Elementary and Riley High School in the 1950's.
He pursued his career at AM General for many years and was a Veteran of the Indiana Army National Guard. Art's hobbies which gave him great joy included working on cars and ice fishing on Barron Lake. He was also a passionate sports enthusiast and had a fantastic, uncanny memory for sports trivia, memorizing every score/starting lineup of Notre Dame football games for half a century. Art took special delight in sharing the highlights of his favorite boxer, local legend and friend, Harold Brazier. He was especially proud of achieving his brown belt in 1968 (Tai Ryu Kan School of Karate) and cheerfully passed on some of what he learned to his nephews while babysitting.
Art is survived by one brother, Edward Joseph Metzler of Tucson, Arizona, one sister, Marla Claire (Metzler) Sisti (Richard Sisti) of South Bend, Indiana, his son, Dan (Lisa) Garber of Menasha, Wisconsin; two granddaughters, Katie and Kristy, a great-grandson, Mason; six nephews and two nieces, Gary (Stacy) Metzler, Mark (Diane) Metzler, Lynn (Bob) Schedler, Ryan (Shana) Sisti, Tony (Emma) Sisti, Joseph Sisti, Mary (Jason) Sisti-Kuspa, and Paul (Ryan) Sisti.
According to Art's wishes, there will be no visitation; however, there will be a private burial gathering at St. Vincent's Cemetery in Elkhart, Indiana and a Memorial Mass celebrating his life at St. Vincent's Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. Art's family would like to thank Southfield Village for the exceptional and compassionate care provided to him over the last three years.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman are assisting with arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020