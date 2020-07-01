Arthur Moore, Sr.
August 25, 1930 - June 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - The patriarch of his family, Arthur Moore peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on June 28. Arthur was born to the union of Wille and Clara Moore on August 25, 1930, in Juliette, Georgia. Arthur married Odessa Jackson in 1950, and they moved to Indiana, where they started a family. July 13 would have marked 70 years of marriage for the beloved couple. Arthur served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Germany during the Korean War. He later was employed at Raco and retired after working 30 years. Arthur devoted his life to Christ as a young adult and served as Sunday School Superintendent for multiple churches. Left to cherish his memory are 6 children, Arthur (Marylou) Moore, Edna (Thomas) Moore, Garry Moore, Cynthia Nicholson, Sylvia Moore, and Alesia (Jeff) Mitchell, 13 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He has one surviving sister-in-love, Ora Dean (late Jimmy) Moore. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Judy, son Spencer, and all 9 of his siblings. He will forever be remembered for his strength, love, and kind heart. A private viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday for the family under the care of Cobb Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.