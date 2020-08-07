Arthur R. Crum, Jr.



Sept. 26, 1941 - August 4, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Arthur R. Crum, Jr., 78, passed away August 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1941 in South Bend, to the late Arthur R. & C. Mardell (Raymond), Sr.



On June 27, 1964 he married Helen Gove; she survives along with two daughters, Roberta (Chris) Darr and Debbie Pulling; and five grandchildren, Ryan (Casie) Darr, Jenna Darr, Megan Darr, Noah Pulling, and Alyssa Pulling. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Larson and Myles; a sister, Martha (Larry) Landick, and two nieces.



Arthur was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He worked for over 43 years as a pressman before he retired in 2007. Retirement didn't suit him, so he began his second career with Martins Supermarket, where he worked for 10 years until he retired again in 2020. Arthur was a very talented bowler, served in many leagues, went to Nationals many times, and even received a 300 “perfect” game ring.



Cremation will take place and a private burial will be held at a later date in Crumstown Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Pet Refuge.



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.





