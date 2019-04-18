Arthur Ray Mollett



April 24, 1939 - April 16, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Arthur Ray Mollett, 79, of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac, Father Kevin Covert officiating, with Traditional Native Ceremony immediately following. Burial will follow at Keeler Cemetery in Keeler Township. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Millhouse in South Bend, Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.



Ray was born on April 24, 1939, to Y.C. and Ellen Odell (Pounders) Mollett in Hayti, Missouri. He married Jeannie Wesaw on November 25, 1961 in Hartford. Ray was a proud Ironworker local 292 of South Bend for 40 years, retiring from Pearson Construction. He loved to farm, while also sharing his very large garden with family and friends. Building, repairing, and helping was his passion; he even built his home that he and his family have lived in for over 50 years. Hunting and fishing with his son in his spare time is something he loved. He accomplished everything he wanted in his life, loving Husband, Dad, Papa, as well as great neighbor and friend.



Ray is survived by his wife Jeannie; daughters, Andy R. (Michael) Jackson of Eau Claire and Angela R. (Sis Mollett) Bachteal of Granger, IN; son, Allen R. Mollett of Benton Harbor and foster daughter, Brandy Jack; grandchildren, Alicia Jackson, Abbie Kusch, Autumn Mollett, and Olivia Bachteal; great-grandchildren, Jacob Jackson, Wyatt Irwin, Jaden Kusch, and Finly Kusch; his sisters, Barbara (Richard) Smith of Watervliet and Shirley Francis of Stevensville; and brother, Bobby Mollett of Watervliet. He was preceded in death by his parents. Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary