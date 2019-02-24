Arvelia C. Chism



Feb. 12, 1928 - Feb. 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Arvelia C. Chism, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Mound City, Illinois on February 12, 1928 to the late Charles Lee, Sr. and Edith Marie Richards. She moved to South Bend, Indiana in 1930, where she graduated high school and married the late Eldridge L. Chism, Sr. on December 31, 1946. She retired from St. Joseph Medical Center in 1985. As a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, she served with Nurses Guild and Pastor's Aid Committee. Arvelia loved studying the word of God and was a charter member of the Ivy League Bible Study Group. Her favorite pastimes were entertaining, cooking, sewing, and reading.



Arvelia was preceded in death by four siblings, Jeanette Lee, Charles Lee, Jr., Robert Lee, & Johnnie Lee; and three sons, Edward Chism, Ernie Chism, and Athan Chism.



Those left to cherish her memory include 2 sisters, Catherine Wilson of Ohio and Barbara Hudson of South Bend, IN; 9 children, Patricia Caldwell & Eldrena Adams both of Louisville, KY, Linda Deberry of Atlanta, GA, Iva Allison of Windsor, CT, Eldridge L. Chism, Jr. (Virginia) of Granger, IN, Diane Aikens of Seattle, WA, Michael Chism of South Bend, IN, Lamont Chism and Tolbert Chism (Shaniqua) both of Louisville, KY, 36 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews & cousins. Special thanks to Phyllis McMorris and Creekside for all their love & support.



Services will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the church. Burial will follow services at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN.



Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.



Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www,Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary