Asher J.F. Sterry Obituary
June 8, 2019 - August 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Asher J.F. Sterry, 2-month-old infant son of Aaron A.P. and Savanah R. (Holt) Sterry, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Asher was born on June 8, 2019 in South Bend. He attended church at Harvest Church of Christ, Mishawaka. Along with his parents, Asher is survived by his sister, Amara Sterry; maternal grandparents, Minister Allen and Theresa Holt; paternal grandfather, Amado Sterry; paternal grandmother, Carrie Hines; aunts, Shelbi Holt and Kasi Sterry; uncle, James (Claire) Holt; and cousins, Olivia and Alyxandria Sterry. Asher was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Sterry and cousin, Ellianna Sterry.

Funeral services for Asher will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 19, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, with one hour of visitation prior to services at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be given to Aaron and Savanah Sterry to assist with medical bills. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
