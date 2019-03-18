Ashley R. Starr



April 28, 1988 - March 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ashley Renee Starr, 30, of Huron Circle, South Bend, IN, passed away March 10, 2019.



Ashley was born to Ricky Starr and Christine Dotson in South Bend, IN, on April 28, 1988.



Ashley worked as a dietician for Healthwin Specialized Care for over five years. Ashley's passions were singing, shopping, working, being around her children and family. She was a former member of Sweet Home Baptist Church.



Ashley was preceded in death by her son, Mekhi Anderson; maternal grandmother, Gladys Dotson; paternal grandmother, Ora Lee Davis; paternal grandfather, Raymond Starr; cousins, Quinn Dotson, Tyshon Dotson, and Charlin Fulce; and stepfather, Larry Mays.



Survivors left to cherish her memory include three sons, twins Michael and Malik Anderson, and Mikwon Anderson; her mother, Christine (Will Leggett) Dotson all of South Bend, IN; father, Ricky Starr of Columbus, OH; four sisters, Tia Smith, Starisha Anderson, and Donyelle Gladney all of South Bend, IN, and Kim James of Charlotte, NC; five brothers, Darnell Starr, Ricky Starr, Jr., Darrell Mays, Terry Agnew, and Brian Umble; two special cousins, LaPorsha Dotson and Nicki Dotson; maternal grandfather, Tommie Dotson, along with a host of other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at The Cathedral.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send the family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.