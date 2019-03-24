Audrey Grzeskowiak



June 14, 1943 - March 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Audrey Grzeskowiak, 75, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 after battling colon cancer for several years. She was born June 14, 1943 in South Bend, IN, to Harry and Clara (Drajus) Grzegorek. On September 8, 1962, Audrey married her husband of 56 years, Ronald Grzeskowiak.



Audrey was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, gardening, spending time with her granddaughter, and feeding anyone who came through the door. She will always be remembered for her party trays.



Audrey is survived by her husband, Ronald Grzeskowiak; son, David (Kelly) Grzeskowiak; granddaughter, Kira Grzeskowiak; and three brothers, Donald Grzegorek, George (Sandy) Grzegorek, and Dennis (Debra) Gregor. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Clara Grzegorek, and a granddaughter, Ashley Grzeskowiak.



In keeping with Audrey's wishes, there will not be any services. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary