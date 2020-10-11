Audrey Morehouse
Oct. 21, 1927 - Oct. 4, 2020
NILES, MI - Audrey Ruth Morehouse, 92, of Niles, passed away at home on October 4, 2020.
Audrey was born on October 21, 1927 in South Bend to the late Harry and Hazel (Saddison) Allison.
On October 21, 1954 in Niles she married Robert Morehouse who preceded her in death.
Audrey is also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Harry Allison, Jr. and Loren Allison; and her sisters, Jeanette Morehouse, Sue Barella, and Joyce McElvin.
She is survived by her sister, Delores Glaske and numerous nieces and nephews.
Audrey loved her gardens. She was an accomplished cook and will be remembered as a kind and devoted wife to Robert. She was also a fan of Notre Dame sports.
In keeping with Audrey's wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorials in Audrey's name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association
Condolences, and messages to the family can be shared at www.halbritterwickens.com
.
Arrangements have been made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles.