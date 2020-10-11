1/1
Audrey Morehouse
1927 - 2020
Audrey Morehouse

Oct. 21, 1927 - Oct. 4, 2020

NILES, MI - Audrey Ruth Morehouse, 92, of Niles, passed away at home on October 4, 2020.

Audrey was born on October 21, 1927 in South Bend to the late Harry and Hazel (Saddison) Allison.

On October 21, 1954 in Niles she married Robert Morehouse who preceded her in death.

Audrey is also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Harry Allison, Jr. and Loren Allison; and her sisters, Jeanette Morehouse, Sue Barella, and Joyce McElvin.

She is survived by her sister, Delores Glaske and numerous nieces and nephews.

Audrey loved her gardens. She was an accomplished cook and will be remembered as a kind and devoted wife to Robert. She was also a fan of Notre Dame sports.

In keeping with Audrey's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorials in Audrey's name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association

Condolences, and messages to the family can be shared at www.halbritterwickens.com.

Arrangements have been made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
