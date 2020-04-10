|
|
Audrey Whitlock
July 21, 1923 - April 6, 2020
SYRACUSE, IN - Audrey K. Whitlock, 96, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor. She had been in declining health for 12 years.
She was born July 21, 1923 in Goshen to Arthur Franklin and E. Marie (Adams) Saylor.
Survivors include a son, Gary E. (Barbara) Miller of Syracuse; a stepdaughter, Belle Collins of The Villages, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandra Sutton of Middlebury; and a brother, Donald (Nancy) Saylor of New Paris.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Herman E. Miller and William B. Whitlock; a daughter, Doris E. Miller; stepchildren, Jean Czajka and William “Billy” Whitlock, Jr.; and three brothers, Robert V., Nelson A., and Richard P. Saylor.
A life-time Middlebury and Syracuse area resident, Audrey was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 210, Middlebury.
A memorial service to celebrate Audrey's life will take place after social restrictions are lifted due to pandemic guidelines.
Private burial will be at New Paris Cemetery, New Paris.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 210, 103 York Dr., Middlebury, IN 46540 or Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. To leave online condolences visit www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020