Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
American Legion Post 284
23571 Grant Road
South Bend, IN
Augustine Cervantes Medina


1952 - 2019
Augustine Cervantes Medina Obituary
Augustine Cervantes Medina

April 28, 1952 - Sept. 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Augustine C. Medina passed away on September 10, 2019 to be with his wife (his lucky Penny) on her birthday. He passed away in his home with his family at his bedside from his battle with cancer.

He was born on April 28, 1952 in Guanajuato, Mexico to the late Pablo Antonio and Isabel (Cervantes) Medina.

Augie was a renaissance man, there weren't too many things he couldn't do. He loved watching his sports. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. “How ‘bout them boys” he would say. He also had a great love for fishing. Most of all Augie loved spending time with his family.

Augie married the love of his life, Penny L. Medina on April 17, 1971 in South Bend, who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Juanita, Lupe, Anna, Gloria, and Norma.

Surviving family include their two children, Ruben (Angela) Medina and Ronda Medina; 10 grandchildren, Candice, Jorden (Brian), Destinee (Juan), Jazmine (Mike), Jaime (Taylor), Dynasty, Isaac (Alexis), Deja, Robert III aka Tre, and Andres aka Tank; 8 great-grandchildren, Cadince, Tay'lin, Kingston, James III, Jasiah, Amelia, Amiyah, and Alicia; sisters & brothers, Nicolasa (Antonio) Arreguin, Guadalupe (Jose) Hernandez, Pablo (Adel) Medina, Theresa (Jesus) Bernal, Victoria (Tom) Floyd, and Mario (Theresa) Medina. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A Celebration of Life to be held starting at 2PM October 5, 2019 at American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, IN 46619.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
