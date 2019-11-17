Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covell Funeral Home & Cremation
4232 26th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 739-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurelia Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurelia Ann Samuels (Rill) Evans


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aurelia Ann Samuels (Rill) Evans Obituary
Aurelia (Rill) Ann

Samuels Evans

May 16, 1941 - Nov. 8, 2019

BRADENTON, FL - Aurelia, born in Sault St. Marie, MI, succumbed to cancer on Nov. 8. Rill was feisty and charming, and she never met a stranger. She was fiercely protective of her loved ones. She leaves behind her daughters, Rillann Evans and Sherry Evasick, her son-in-law, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a sister, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is reunited with her husband Richard and their daughter, Bonnie Sue, and finally has the peace for which she has always wished. Covell Funeral Home, Bradenton, FL, is serving the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aurelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -