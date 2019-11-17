|
|
Aurelia (Rill) Ann
Samuels Evans
May 16, 1941 - Nov. 8, 2019
BRADENTON, FL - Aurelia, born in Sault St. Marie, MI, succumbed to cancer on Nov. 8. Rill was feisty and charming, and she never met a stranger. She was fiercely protective of her loved ones. She leaves behind her daughters, Rillann Evans and Sherry Evasick, her son-in-law, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a sister, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is reunited with her husband Richard and their daughter, Bonnie Sue, and finally has the peace for which she has always wished. Covell Funeral Home, Bradenton, FL, is serving the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019