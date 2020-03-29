|
|
Aurelia “Aurie” W. Wilmering
March 4, 1923 - March 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Aurie Wilmering passed away Thursday evening at Holy Cross Care Center, three weeks after her 97th birthday. She was born March 4, 1923, the fourth child and third daughter of the late Lottie and Stella (Duszynski) Wegner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son Robbie in 1964, her brother Sam Wegner, and sisters Gertie Ziolkowski, Loretta Kadulski, and Theresa Howard. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Mary Kay Grundy (Bill) of South Bend and their children, Erin Grundy (Courtney) of Las Vegas, Nevada and Robert Grundy (fiancee Lexi Roth) of South Bend; son, Richard Wilmering (Karen) of Livonia, Michigan and their children, Ryan Wilmering (Amanda) of Indianapolis, Courtney Wilmering of Oklahoma, and Katie Wilmering of Pittsburgh, and four great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Aurie was raised in a large and loving extended family and is the next to last survivor of 54 first cousins. It was the strength that she derived from those family bonds and her undying faith that allowed her to endure and overcome overwhelming personal tragedies and hardships. Despite those challenges, Aurie exhibited a remarkable joy for life throughout, maintaining her trademark sense of humor and quick wit. Even as dementia robbed her of her faculties in her final years, that feature of her personality shone through, bringing happiness to all whom she encountered.
Aurie's relationship with her sisters was precious to her and she missed their companionship after they were gone. Among the cousins, there are countless stories of the aunts at gatherings at Christmas, Easter, and the annual Father's Day Family Picnic, where faith, love, and laughter were the central themes.
Aurie graduated from South Bend Catholic High School in 1942 and married John Wilmering in 1944 at St. Casimir's Church. They moved to Seattle with the Army Air Corps and returned to South Bend after the war, at which time they started their family. Years later, after the death of their son and breakup of the marriage, Aurie secured a job as a school secretary so that her schedule mirrored that of her remaining children, enabling her to provide them with stability and support. She took great pride in her work and loved her co-workers at Brown and Navarre Middle Schools.
Family was always paramount to Aurie and we can find some solace in knowing that she is now reunited with those whom she has missed so dearly for so many years. For a woman who has borne far too many burdens, it is comforting to know that she is now at peace. Aurie/mom/grandma, those of us who remain will miss you terribly.
Kaniewski's Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, but given the current health environment, visitation is limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Aurie's memory may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or the American .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020