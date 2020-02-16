|
Aurora Santeusanio
April 17, 1940 - Feb. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Aurora (Portante) Santeusanio passed away peacefully on February 10. She was 79. Aurora was born on April 17, 1940 in San Demetrio Nei Vestini L'Aquilla, Italy, to the late Argonte and Antonina Portante.
Aurora came to Canada in her 20's. It is there she met her late husband, Renato. They were married on October 19, 1968. From that union, they were blessed with a daughter, Maria (Bill) Anderson; and grandchildren, Austin, Alexander, and Andrew Anderson, all of whom survive her. She is also survived by two brothers, Michele and Paolo Portante; and many nieces and nephews.
Aurora is preceded in death by her husband; and brother, Giovanni Portante.
Aurora enjoyed crocheting blankets and shopping. She took joy in taking care of her grandchildren while Maria worked, and liked walking the family dog, Lucy. She also looked forward to going to the Rosary before Mass.
Donations in Aurora's name can be made to St. Anthony De Padua, 2310 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615, or to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 17 at St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church, at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020