Austin L. Kuhl
August 2, 1986 - May 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Austin L. Kuhl, 33, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1986 in Mishawaka, IN, to Janet Kuhl and Randy Gilleand. Austin was a lifelong resident of South Bend, where he attended Clay High School. He was employed in the RV industry and also worked as a carpenter. If it needed to be fixed, Austin was your man to do it.
Austin had a zest for life. He loved his family fiercely and was not afraid to show it. He was so proud to be a brother to Shawn, Cole, and Olivia, as well as an uncle to Beau. Austin was an avid fisherman and loved Notre Dame football. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals; his dog, Chevy, was his favorite companion. Austin's laugh and smile were contagious. His caring spirit was evident in everything he did.
Austin is survived by his mother, Janet (Phillip) Stephens of South Bend; father, Randy (Tina) Gilleand of South Bend; sister, Olivia Stephens of South Bend; brothers, Shawn (Kristen) Kuhl of South Bend, Tyler (Mariah) Denney of North Liberty, and Cole Gilleand of South Bend; maternal grandfather, Fredric Kuhl; and nephew, Beau Kuhl. Austin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Beverly Kuhl, as well as his paternal grandparents, Edwin and Norma Gilleand.
In the end, Austin lost his battle with addiction. The day he died, we died along with him. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives. The pain of his death is heartbreaking and intolerable.
Funeral services for Austin will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Rev. Ron Drake will officiate. Graveside service and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Austin may be donated to Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2020.