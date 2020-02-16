|
Avon Jannette
Dilloway
March 11, 1936 - Feb. 10, 2020
LAPORTE, IN - Avon Jannette Dilloway, 83, daughter of Walter and Grace Schweizer was called by the angels to her final rest on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on March 11, 1936 in Michigan City, IN. Avon was the last to pass of nine children by her parents Walter and Grace. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George S. Taylor and second spouse, Donald C. Dilloway. She is survived by her son, Stephen Taylor and five stepdaughters, Brenda Hughes, Helen Jones, Jenice Wurster-Whitacre, Peggy Elliot, and Sally Searfoss.
She had a rich life and her warm personality touched many over the years. A lover of nature, she and Don enjoyed their summer camp at Paradise Point in Ontario, Canada where they spent many joyful years. She spent her final summer and fall returning in October from the lake this year. She would watch the weather reports each Spring and as soon as the ice melted had her van jam packed, and it was “full steam ahead” pointing north towards Blind River, Ontario.
Her absence will be noted by all who knew and loved her.
A lover of animals, please send expressions of sympathy to your local animal shelter or Humane Society.
Note for friends and family - a celebration of life is being planned for late April or early May. Facebook and network to find out date and info.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020