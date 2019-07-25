Ayden Smith



Dec. 28, 2011 - July 20, 2019



NILES, MI - Ayden Wade Smith, 7, of Niles passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019.



Adam Smith and Jessica Mcnees welcomed their beautiful son on December 28, 2011 in South Bend, Indiana.



He was a young man with huge aspirations and a personality even bigger. He was both an avid player and watcher of sports. He played in the Cal Ripken Baseball League and was a part of the 7U & 8U All-Stars Team. He enjoyed basketball, football, and any other activity that would get him outside and moving. Being all boy, it is no surprise that he loved to hear the roar of loud engines from jet planes, diesel trucks, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and the sirens from fire trucks and police cars. Ayden was extremely outgoing; he had aspirations of being a civil servant and often spoke of serving his community as a firefighter. This would have been a great fit for Ayden becuase he was so full of compassion; he had an especially soft spot for animals and babies. He enjoyed playing video games, cooking in the kitchen, dancing and listening to music, and if there was a camera around Ayden was always ready for a picture.



Ayden is preceded by his grandmother, Patnie Perry.



Surviving Ayden are his parents, Adam Smith and Jessica McNees of Niles; his siblings, Kaylee Ropp, Andrew Smith, Alivia Fox, Trevor Fox, Jazmin Smith, and Kassidy Fox all of Niles; his grandparets, Leon and Rae-Ann McNees, James Smith, Joseph and Brenda Hopper; special grandparents, Tim & Debbie Vella, and Audrey Cooke; his maternal uncles, Clint Saksuag, Rusty Saksuag, Matthew McNees, and Joey Cosby; his paternal aunts and uncles, Charles Perry, James Smith, Ronnie Smith, Willie Smith, Anthony (Tiffany) Smith, Jean (Robert) Johnson, Joann (Andomo) Kinslow, Debbie (Richard) Huntsman, Everleaner (James) Williams, Victoria (Carl) Hendrix, and Mary (Kevin) Maddox; and his special aunts and special uncles, Jamie and Thomas Davis, Corey and Cheryl Thacker, Mike Waldo, and Jesse and Marie Waldo. There is not enough space to list all of his family members, countless friends, and the many hearts and lives Ayden has touched.



A time of visitation will take place Friday, July 26, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services to celebrate Ayden will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hope Community Church beginning at 1pm. The family will gather privately at Silverbrook Cemetery for a private committal service.



Memorial donations can be made to the family in care of Brown Funeral Home.



