B. Carol Carter
Aug. 25, 1934 - Oct. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Barbara Carol Carter, 86, passed away on Friday, October 3, 2020, in South Bend.
B. Carol Jones was born on August 25, 1934, in Plymouth, Indiana to the late Paul L. Jones and Winifred L. Jones. Her parents wanted to name her Carol, but felt Carol Barbara sounded awkward, so they reversed the names but always called her by her middle name.
Carol was raised in a musical family, learning to play the French Horn, and later performed with the South Bend and Elkhart Symphony Orchestras from 1950 to 1960. At the same time, she worked as assistant to the President of the South Bend Lathe Company. She passed flight attendant school, was offered a job, but declined the opportunity as she preferred a life close to friends and family in South Bend.
Carol married Lamoine Ora Carter on June 15, 1956, and the pair raised five children together. In addition to being a professional musician, she was an avid athlete and enjoyed tennis, basketball, and every conceivable yard sport with her large family. She was an excellent contract bridge player and taught all of her children and grandchildren euchre; multiple tables spontaneously gathered at every family event. A stickler of strategy, her patent phrases, “second hand low,” “never order a bower into your partner's hand,” “trump big or stay home,” “schluff in the rough” and “according to Hoyle,” continue to pepper euchre games by everyone to this day. Often just the best four players (one was always Carol) would play and the rest of the family would gather around the table to enjoy the raucous banter, including insults that would make a sailor blush, but all good-natured fun in the spirit of friendly competition.
After starting a family, Carol served as the PTA president of Edison School in South Bend and Den Mother to the Cub Scouts. She once captured a live squirrel with a bucket after it had bitten her young son, then later came to his rescue after being taloned by an aggressive rooster. Carol attended countless athletic events, school performances, teacher meetings, open houses, and recitals for her children and grandchildren.
Carol was an exceptional cook and often struggled to provide exact recipes, as she just knew what and how much to add in her precise chef autopilot mode. For years, she hosted the WAC dinner, “Wednesday's at Carol's,” where the large family scrambled for their places at the 100+ year-old oak table, the center of the Carol Universe (on which this memorial is being written, an object her children will forever cherish). At one such Wednesday evening dinner, grandson Kip Carter perfectly captured the family's collective delight and Carol's expertise by exclaiming, “I smell the cooking!” upon opening the door. Over time and with careful study, the family has mastered most of her dishes, many of which have been taken to all corners of the U.S. and even Europe.
For many years, Carol sang in her church choir, and even traveled on tour to Europe with the ensemble. In addition to singing, Carol played in the bell choir at both Grace United Methodist and St. Paul's. She was delighted that her last home at St. Paul's Sanctuary was also the home of many Grace Church members.
Carol loved to travel and made several trips to Europe, visiting England, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Iceland, and the destination that was perhaps her favorite, Austria - the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Carol worked for Van Waters & Rogers, a chemical distributor in South Bend for over 20 years, many as the Operations Manager. Recognized as a valuable asset, the company asked her to come out of retirement and return to the office to help run her well-oiled machine.
Carol developed many nicknames/titles, some of fuzzy origin, including: Apple (the computer), Spider, Double Barrel Carol and while never working in the automotive industry, “A great Chevy dealer.”
Carol also played the piano and later taught her children, two who became professional musicians themselves (French horn and trumpet.)
Carol is survived by five children: Stephen (Kathie) Carter of Lakeville, IN; John Carter of Freiburg, Germany; James (Diane) Carter of South Bend, IN; Elizabeth (Mike) Peters of Niles, Michigan; and Daniel (Susan) Carter of Mishawaka, IN; sister, Elaine (Ron) Stearly of Mishawaka, IN, 18 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding Carol in death were her parents, husband Lamoine, and two brothers, Arthur Jones and Phillip Jones.
Grandchildren include Tom (Mia) Carter, Joe (Kata) Carter, Kip Carter, Jacob (Kellee) Gunn, Sarah Gunn, Emily Gunn, Benjamin (Jasmina) Carter, Sandra Carter, Sebastian (Laura) Carter, Franziska Kohler, Robin Lukas Kohler, Antonia Kohler, Kathryn (Tim) Bauman, Victoria Carter, Audrey Carter, William Carter, Jonathan Carter, and Elizabeth Carter. Great-grandchildren include Jack Carter, Lily Carter, Miles Carter, Charlotte Carter, Rose Carter, Beau Bauman, and Ariana Carter.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 South Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. A Funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 pm with Pastor Kerry Clear officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in honor of Carol may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences can be offered to the Carter family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.
Social distancing and masks are required due to the enforcement of Covid-19 public health and safety standards.