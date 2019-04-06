|
Banks Filson
June 8, 1928 - April 2, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Banks D. Filson, 90, passed away on April 2, 2019. Banks is survived by his wife, Rudy (LeBleu) Filson of Plymouth; his children, Deborah (Jerry) Wilson, Julie (the late Joseph) Petrelli, Frank Filson and his wife Michelle Livinghouse, Shelley (Don) Bechtold, Rod (Kristina) Filson, and David (Kimberly) Filson. Visitation on Sat., April 13 at Johnson Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with services at 1 p.m. Interment will take place after the service at New Oakhill Cemetery with Military Honors. Complete obit at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019