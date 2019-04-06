Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Banks Filson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Banks Filson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Banks Filson Obituary
Banks Filson

June 8, 1928 - April 2, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Banks D. Filson, 90, passed away on April 2, 2019. Banks is survived by his wife, Rudy (LeBleu) Filson of Plymouth; his children, Deborah (Jerry) Wilson, Julie (the late Joseph) Petrelli, Frank Filson and his wife Michelle Livinghouse, Shelley (Don) Bechtold, Rod (Kristina) Filson, and David (Kimberly) Filson. Visitation on Sat., April 13 at Johnson Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with services at 1 p.m. Interment will take place after the service at New Oakhill Cemetery with Military Honors. Complete obit at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now