Barbara A. Bender
May 9, 1938 - Feb. 18, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI -
Barbara Ann Bender, 81, passed away February 18, 2020. She was born May 9, 1938 in Canton, OH to Harper and Lois (Inman) Bender. After graduating from Manchester University, she taught and worked caring for children, including her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Julie (Bob Kingery) Snyder, Mount Carroll, IL; Dr. Elaine (Dr. Mark) Shafer, Niles, MI; and Dr. Connie (Bradleah) Mick, Niles, MI; grandchildren, Andrew, Benjamin, Sarah, Sophia, and Harper; and sister, Carolyn (James) Weaver. Full obituary, condolences and memorial information at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020