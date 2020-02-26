Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren
53105 N Ironwood Rd
South Bend, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren
53105 N Ironwood Rd
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Bender


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Bender Obituary
Barbara A. Bender

May 9, 1938 - Feb. 18, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI -

Barbara Ann Bender, 81, passed away February 18, 2020. She was born May 9, 1938 in Canton, OH to Harper and Lois (Inman) Bender. After graduating from Manchester University, she taught and worked caring for children, including her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Julie (Bob Kingery) Snyder, Mount Carroll, IL; Dr. Elaine (Dr. Mark) Shafer, Niles, MI; and Dr. Connie (Bradleah) Mick, Niles, MI; grandchildren, Andrew, Benjamin, Sarah, Sophia, and Harper; and sister, Carolyn (James) Weaver. Full obituary, condolences and memorial information at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -