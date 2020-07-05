1/1
Barbara A. Brown
Barbara A. Brown

March 5, 1930 - June 27, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Barbara Ann Brown, 90, of Elkhart, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born March 5, 1930 in Elkhart to L'dean Cornelius, Sr. and Effie (Long) Cornelius. Barbara graduated from Elkhart High School in 1948. On July 10, 1949 in a garden wedding in Elkhart, she married Arthur K. Brown, Jr. He died December 7, 2007. Surviving are daughters, Miriam (Thomas) Nowak of Goshen and Kathleen (Garry) Gucwa of Orlando, FL. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Elisabeth (Travis) Juif of Middlebury, Thomas (Morgan) Nowak of Bristol, Sarah (Austin) Ross of Elkhart, Kara (Daniel) Gray of Orlando, and Katrina Gucwa of Orlando; and two great-grandchildren, Violet Juif and Theodore Nowak. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers. Barbara was a talented vocalist and pianist. She gave private music lessons for many years in South Bend. She had a strong faith, and taught Sunday school and Bible studies. She led Girl Scouts and volunteered at Haven Hubbard Nursing Home in New Carlisle, Cardinal Nursing Home in South Bend, and Valley View Nursing Home in Elkhart. She enjoyed all animals, reading and collecting books, singing and playing the piano, yard work, and giving of her time and resources to help others. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6 at The Life Center, 1212 W. Plymouth Ave. in Goshen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Faith Mission of Elkhart, P.O. Box 162, Elkhart, IN 46516-0162, or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org, or P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. Arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. To share a remembrance of Barbara or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
