Barbara A. Deal
1928 - 2020
Barbara A. Deal

May 23, 1928 - May 4, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Barbara Deal, 91, of South Bend, Indiana, departed this life on May 4, 2020 at her residence in Indianapolis, Indiana following an extended illness. Barbara retired from CTS Corporation in Elkhart, Indiana. Barbara is survived by four daughters, Mrs. Betty Ann Reeves and Mrs. Nola Jane Howell both of South Bend, Indiana, Mrs. Cynthia M. Crockerham of Flint, Michigan, and Mrs. Carlett M. Booth of Indianapolis, Indiana; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. There will be a public viewing on May 13, 2020 from 10:00 am-11:30 am at Cobb Funeral Home located at 3525 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614. Services for Barbara will be private.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Cobb Funeral Home
Service
Funeral services provided by
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Rosy Glow Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Crockerham
