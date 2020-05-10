Barbara A. Deal



May 23, 1928 - May 4, 2020



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Barbara Deal, 91, of South Bend, Indiana, departed this life on May 4, 2020 at her residence in Indianapolis, Indiana following an extended illness. Barbara retired from CTS Corporation in Elkhart, Indiana. Barbara is survived by four daughters, Mrs. Betty Ann Reeves and Mrs. Nola Jane Howell both of South Bend, Indiana, Mrs. Cynthia M. Crockerham of Flint, Michigan, and Mrs. Carlett M. Booth of Indianapolis, Indiana; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. There will be a public viewing on May 13, 2020 from 10:00 am-11:30 am at Cobb Funeral Home located at 3525 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614. Services for Barbara will be private.





