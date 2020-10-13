Barbara A. Friedrich
May 26, 1940 - Oct. 9, 2020
TERRE HAUTE, IN -
Barbara A Friedrich, 80, of Terre Haute, died in her home on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born May 26, 1940 in Mishawaka, IN to Edward and Alice Burke. Barbara was retired after working over 20 years with the Vigo County School Corporation.
Survivors include three children: J.D. Friedrich and his wife Corina of Terre Haute; Debra A Partington and her husband Brad of Gilbert, Arizona; and David P. Friedrich and his wife Janet of Terre Haute; four grandchildren: Ryan and Erin Friedrich of Terre Haute; Zachary Robbins of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Austin Robbins of Harlingen, TX; a brother, Edward Burke of Woodland City, CA; and her Labrador Retrievers, Casey and Callie. Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Friedrich and her parents.
Barb was a member of St. Joseph University Parish, served on the Parish Council, and was a member of Tri Kappa and Newcomers Club. Barb was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who never met a stranger and always had time to talk to former students she worked with at Honey Creek Middle School and Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S 5th Street, with Friar Savio Manavalan, OFM Cov. officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home, 605 S. 25th Street. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Joseph's Samaritan Fund, c/o St. Joseph University Parish, 113 South 5th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807 or Catholic Charities of Terre Haute, 1801 Poplar Street, Terre Haute, IN 47803. Funeral information is also available at www.callhandandhughes.com
