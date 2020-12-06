Barbara Ann (Gunn) Armstrong
Nov. 16, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2020
CROWN POINT, IN -
Barbara Ann Armstrong, 89, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 27, 2020. Barbara's loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Charles Nicholas (Nick) Armstrong faithfully cared for her as she courageously struggled with Parkinson's disease the past seven years. Along with Nick, her loving daughters, incredible Hospice nurses, and three wonderful caregivers had the privilege of caring for her during her last months of life. Nick admired Barb's selfless, gracious attitude and often referred to her as his “Proverbs 31” wife. Barb will be fondly remembered and missed by her five daughters, Kathryn (Matt) Raveling, Karen Schuelke, Karla Fara, Kim (Craig) Wentz, and Kelli (Dan) Larson. They were fortunate to have benefitted from the love of the most patient, serving, caring mother there could be. Her 16 grandchildren adored her. Somehow she made each of them feel they were indeed her favorite. 19 great-grandchildren also received her unconditional love. She always had a baby or child on her lap!
Barbara was born in Elkhart, IN on November 16, 1931. When she was five, her family moved to Edwardsburg, MI. Her parents, Jesse and Lois Gunn, owned a farm and Barbara and her three siblings, Bob, Janice, and Marge helped raise and sell produce. She met the love of her life, Nick Armstrong, through their sisters who were attending high school together. After graduation Nick joined the Navy and in January 1951, they married in Memphis, TN. Nick's engineering career took them to Mishawaka, IN, where they raised their five daughters. They also lived in Union, MI, Elkhart, IN, Hoffman Estates, IL, and later in retirement they settled in Granger, IN. In 2016 Nick and Barb moved to Crown Point, IN to be near their daughter Kim. With her sweet and giving personality, Barbara made many life-long friends wherever they called home. She participated in several social/service groups through the years, including the Methodist Church, the Missionary Church, Prairie Camp, Monday Evening Club, Friday Friends, and Granger Church ministries. While in Illinois, Barbara worked at Marshall Fields and was honored as “Field's Finest” in 1988. Barbara loved to travel. Along with Nick, she traveled to all 50 states, usually camping along the way. She didn't seem to mind traveling with seven people crowded into a packed station wagon. Although she enjoyed several European vacations, her favorite spots were Hawaii, Alaska, and Yosemite National Park.
Barbara will be remembered for the selfless love she gave her family and friends. She was known for her delicious potato salad, perfect Thanksgiving dressing and gravy. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and doing crossword puzzles. Barbara loved setting up her large Dickens Christmas village every year and her granddaughters and great-granddaughters will continue that tradition.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date when it is safe to gather.
In memory of Barbara, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
