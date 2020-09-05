1/1
Barbara Ann Creech
1954 - 2020
Barbara Ann Creech

May 11, 1954 - August 31, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Barbara Ann Creech, 66, of South Bend passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born May 11, 1954 in Benton Harbor, MI, to the late George and Marie (Cvigr) Raba. On August 2, 2008 in South Bend, IN, she married Paul Creech, who survives.

Also surviving are her daughter, Amber (Michael) Tibone of St. Joseph, MI; son, Benjamin (Amber) Sherrill of Whiteman Air Force Base, MO; stepdaughters, Kelsey and Kylie Creech, both of South Bend, IN; and six grandchildren, Annabelle, Ariya, Tyler, Alycea, Jayden, and Aamira.

Barb loved photography and was a member of the Twin City Camera Club. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing, going antiquing, and listening to any type of music she could dance to. Barb loved animals, especially her many cats.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Homes-Welsheimer North Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Barb may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 Edison Road, Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
