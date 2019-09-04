|
|
Barbara Ann Humnicky
Nov. 24, 1945 - Sept. 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Humnicky, 73, passed away on September 1, 2019, at home in South Bend after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Barb was born on November 24, 1945, to the late Willard and Anna (Vargo) Dupy and was a lifelong South Bend resident.
On September 20, 1969, in South Bend, she married Greg Humnicky, who survives with their children, Phillip (Jamie Bradfield) Humnicky of Silver Spring, MD, and Anna Humnicky (Steven Ehret) of Smyrna, GA.
Barb graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1964. She attended Purdue University, graduating in 1978, and earned her Master's degree from Purdue in 1985, then continuing as a life-long member of the Purdue Alumni Association and the Purdue Club of Saint Joseph Valley. She taught in the South Bend Community School Corporation for 29 1/2 years and retired in 2008 as the Clay High School Librarian/Media Specialist. From her “Wild Things” romps at her elementary schools to opening the doors before school started at Clay High School welcoming students to a coffee house-like atmosphere, her libraries were always brimming with energy and vitality. In 1988, she was selected as the South Bend Community School Corporation's elementary teacher of the year.
Barb enjoyed cooking, particularly her family's Hungarian recipes, as well as traveling in retirement, most notably taking her “bucket-list” trip with the family down the Danube River from southern Germany to Budapest, Hungary in the summer of 2015. Barb was also renowned for her baking, known for having the best chocolate chip cookies south of the Canadian border, once garnering praise from Al Gore, and her family's kolach recipe, made with no less than four sticks of butter.
A special thanks to Bonny, Judy, Kathy, and Kari from Home Instead for their care of Barb over the past 5 years. Also, a large thanks to Laura at the Center for Hospice for assistance in her final weeks. Additionally, a large thank you to Vicki Skodras of Real Services for her assistance.
Cremation will take place with Welsheimer Funeral Home assisting the family with the arrangements. Visitation will take place at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 am to 12 Noon followed by a Celebration of Life service at Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 East Colfax, South Bend, IN 46617, alzni.org; or the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, cfhcare.org. Family and friends may leave condolences at Welsheimer's website: welsheimers.com/obituaries/obituaries.php
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019