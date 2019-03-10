Barbara Ann Julow



July 21, 1929 - Dec. 10, 2018



YPSILANTI, MI - Barbara Julow, of Ypsilanti, MI and formerly of South Bend, IN, age 89, passed away Monday, December 10, 2018 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti. She was born April 21, 1929 in Gary, IN, the daughter of Raymond and Nettie (Warner) Detlefs. On June 8, 1952, she married Thomas M. Julow in Gary, IN and he preceded her in death August 17, 2010. Barbara was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and Grace United Methodist Church of South Bend. Survivors include: her sons, Jim (Joan), Jeff (Kelly), and Jay (Debbie); grandchildren, John, Josh, Jaclyn (Bill) Cunningham, Jordan, Jackson, Anna (Doug) Roolf, and Raymond; and many other loving relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents. Cremation has taken place. Burial of Tom and Barbara's ashes and the Memorial Service will be held 11 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Crown Point Cemetery, 1101 E. Sycamore Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held for Tom and Barbara's family and friends. Contact the family for further information regarding the luncheon. Contributions in her memory may be made to either the church of one's choice or Reins of Life Therapeutic, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619.