Barbara Ann Lawson
April 1, 1948 - Aug. 28, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Barbara Ann Lawson, age 71, of Cassopolis, died peacefully in her residence Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019, in the comfort of her family's presence.
She was born April 1, 1948 in Calvin Township, the second of four children of Bertrand Sr. and Florence Evans. After Florence died, her father married Jacqueline “Jackie” Goens Grady, who became a very important mother to her. She married Roger D. Lawson October 4, 1965 in Calvin Center, Michigan.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished family dinners and drag racing. She enjoyed exercising, cleaning house, decorating, and doing yard work. Barbara was a member of Calvin Community Chapel where she sang in the choir and was Missionary President until the time of her illness.
Barbara will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, Roger D. Lawson, Sr., of Cassopolis; sons, Roger (Jeanette) Lawson, Jr. of Cassopolis, Robbie (Tina) Lawson of Vandalia, and Ryan (Stephany) Lawson of Vandalia; six grandchildren, Kayla (Josh) Hester of Cassopolis, Jenna (Erik) Dudley of Kentwood, Andrew Lawson of Henderson, Nevada, Jaylin Lawson of Cassopolis, Logan Lawson and Joshua Lawson, both of Vandalia; five great-grandchildren, Landon Hester, Khloe Hester, Isabella Hester, Noah Hester, and Jordyn Dudley; three sisters, Angela Evans of South Bend, Judy Curtis of Cassopolis, and Denise Smith of South Bend; two brothers, Eric Evans of Cassopolis and Robert (Renee) Grady of Dowagiac, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; mother, Jacqueline; one grandson, Ryan Elliot Lawson Jr.; and one brother, Bertrand Evans Jr.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend Russell Haines officiating.
Mrs. Lawson will be laid to rest in Calvin Center Cemetery in Calvin Township.
The family prefers contributions in Barbara's memory be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019