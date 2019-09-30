|
|
Barbara Ann Morgan
Feb. 13, 1950 - Sept. 27, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Barbara Ann Morgan, 69 years old of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Sept. 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, after a brief illness. She was born Feb. 13, 1950 in Elkhart, the daughter of George and Barbara (Bement) Morgan and has lived in Edwardsburg most of her life. She graduated from Western Michigan University with a BA degree in Education and taught at the Edwardsburg Elementary School for twenty years. She then went into banking in Union, MI, most recently at the Horizon Bank in Union. She was a member of the Hope United Methodist Church of Edwardsburg and had been a Sunday School Teacher for pre-school children. She was past president of the United Methodist Women Organization and was a part of the Finance Committee for several years.
Surviving Barbara Ann are her siblings; Bernice Pelmear, Bonnie Morgan, Burt (Linda) Morgan and Ben (Sharon) Morgan all of Edwardsburg. There are 10 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents and a brother-in-law, Dave Pelmear.
Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg. The Christian Service of Remembrance will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church, where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Otis, Pastor of the church. Interment will follow the Service at Adamsville Cemetery where she will be by her parents George and Barbara Morgan.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 624, Edwardsburg, MI 49112-0624.
Barbara Ann's eyes were donated so that someone else could enjoy reading as much as she did.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019