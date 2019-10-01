Home

Barbara Ann Rydzinski

Oct. 31, 1934 - Sept. 29, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Barbara Ann Rydzinski, formerly of South Bend, 84, passed away on Sunday.

Barbara was born October 31, 1934 in South Bend to the late Oran and Elsie (Day) Conner.

On January 28, 1956 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Barbara married Ervin Rydinski. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ervin, brothers, Lewis, Kenneth, and Robert Conner, and a sister, Opal Parks. Left to cherish Barbara's memory are son, Brian A. (Brenda) Rydzinski of Osceola, and daughter, Deborah L. (Gary) Rothgeb of Randallstown, MD; granddaughter, Kimberly L. (Corey) Haines; great-grandchildren, Logan and Leah Haines of Westminster, MD.

Barbara enjoyed looking for deer and taking scenic drives. She loved her family and spending time with them.

The family would like to thank Carolyn Fobes and her staff for the excellent care they provided at Creekside Village.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 4, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
