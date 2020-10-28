Barbara Ann
Zakrzewski
Jan. 6, 1939 - Oct. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Barbara Ann Zakrzewski, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Sprenger Health Care Facility. Just hours after arriving, the Angels whisked her away to her heavenly home after valiantly enduring three years of renal failure and cancer.
Barbara was born January 6, 1939 in South Bend to the late Stephen and Juliana (Opaczewski) Zagrzejewski. Losing her father at 13 yrs old, she was later blessed with the love and devotion of her late stepfather, Joseph Chwalek.
Barbara graduated from Vogue School of Beauty in 1958. On November 26, 1959, at St Stanislaus Catholic Church, she married Ervin, her devoted husband of 60 years. He survives, along with her loving son, Steven Zakrzewski; and her precious granddaughter, Stevi J. Zakrzewski; brother, George (Helen) Zagrzejewski; and sisters, Kathleen Petersen, and Peggy Caprous.
Being a wife, a mother, and a grandmother was her greatest joy. She felt her son and granddaughter were both miracles from God, because for many years she didn't think it would happen.
Her greatest legacy of all is that of being “Auntie Barbara” to 60+ nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and one brand new great-great-great-nephew. She was a constant presence of love and kindness through all of their lives, never missing a birthday because she knew the dates by heart, never missing a special occasion, a milestone, a religious event, a graduation, a wedding, or a baptism. She would be there when no one else could come in a snowstorm! Even illness wouldn't stop her. She lived completely for others, and inspires us all to do the same. Her presence was a light, and her absence will be felt deeply. And also, her gifts! Auntie Barbara's shopping trips were epic. Her receipts were often 5 feet long. When she arrived at a birthday party, her trunk was as full as her heart.
She never met a child she couldn't love, and she never met a dog she couldn't pet, or a cat, or a bird. Her house was full of them all. Always. If someone had a dog, she would bring treats and toys and dog clothes and want to immediately dress them up. Christmas was her favorite holiday, because it was about giving. Giving something to every person and every animal.
It's no wonder that Barbara was a member of the Homemakers Club of Green Township for 42 years. She loved crafting with a passion, ceramics, painting, pisanki, home decorating, cooking, baking Chiffon cakes, pies, canning jelly, and growing the grapes and raspberries for the jelly. Our own Martha Stewart.
Her love of life and living with purpose, her love of people and giving, were all inspired by her faith in God, and her love of the Blessed Mother, and her Holy Rosary, always near.
Visitation will be 3:00pm-7:00pm, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Road with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mary TV, PO BOX 899, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net
