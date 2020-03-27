Home

Barbara Anne Harrsion Bess


1953 - 2020
Barbara Anne Harrsion Bess Obituary
Barbara Anne

Harrison Bess

June 16, 1953 - March 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Anne Harrison Bess, 66, beloved wife and mother, died March 24, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 16, 1953 to Clarence Everett Harrison Sr. and Margaret Sanders Harrison of Portsmouth, VA. She was a 1975 alumna of the College of William and Mary, and a 1977 alumna of the Harvard Divinity School.

Barbara loved music throughout her life. She learned piano and organ in her youth, and sang in multiple church choirs, including The Schola at the University of Notre Dame. She enjoyed visiting new places and meeting new people, and was an attentive listener. She loved to travel, with highlights including trips to Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, a Fulbright trip to India, and a visit to Taiwan with the Sisters of Providence.

A beloved teacher at Mother Theodore Guerin High School in River Grove, IL for 12 years, Barbara officially taught Catholic theology and World Religions, and unofficially taught life lessons. She rejoiced in her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Philip; her daughter, Jennifer of Columbia, SC; her sons, Peter (and wife Jessica) of St. Charles, IL and Alexander of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, and Nicholas Bess; her sister, Florence Michener of Portsmouth, VA; her brother, Clarence Harrison, Jr. of Suffolk, VA; and many loving cousins, nieces, and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her daughter, Hilary Anne Bess.

Her private funeral will be at The Basilica of The Sacred Heart at The University of Notre Dame, with a public memorial service at a future date. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Notre Dame, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Food for the Poor, Inc. (http://foodforthepoor.org), Aid for Women (http://helpaidforwomen.org), or St. Patrick's Parish in South Bend, IN (https://stpatricksb.org/).

To view Barbara's full obituary, please visit the Kaniewski Funeral Home website, www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020
