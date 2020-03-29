|
|
Barbara Anne Stump
Nov. 17, 1930 - March 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Barbara Anne Stump, age 89, passed away at 9:40 P.M. on Thursday, March 26 at Memorial Hospital as a result of injuries sustained from an accidental fall earlier that afternoon. Barbara was born in Wolcott, Indiana on November 17, 1930 to Orvel “Mike” Podell Sr. and Nellie L. (James) Podell. She spent her entire childhood in Denham (Pulaski County), Indiana.
She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Indiana University (Bloomington) in 1952, and her master's degree in 1960. Barbara spent twelve years as a conscientious and dedicated elementary school teacher, first in Michigan City and then in Kokomo, Highland, and Elkhart, Indiana prior to moving to South Bend and serving at Darden Elementary until 1964.
On July 17, 1960 in Winamac, Indiana she married George C. Stump who survives along with her 3 sons: Timothy J. (Pamela) of South Bend, Kurt A. Stump of Koontz Lake, and Scott C. (Robin) Stump of Saunook, N.C. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren: Kurt Steven Stump, Michelle (Josh) Tipton-Troyer, Emmy M.A. Stump, and Scott C.E. Stump. She was predeceased by her parents, infant daughter, Susan Jo Stump, infant son, Bradley C. Stump, sister, Vivian Gaye Podell; brothers, Keith C. Podell and Junior Podell, and her dog, “Lassie”.
Despite Barbara and George traveling extensively during retirement, she still found time to give back to her community through several of her favorite organizations. She was a 47-year active member of Community Congregational Church and Ladies Auxiliary, longtime member of Delta Theta Chi Women's Sorority, Volunteer at the Snite Museum of Art, The South Bend Symphony, and the Art League “Garden Walk,” and participated in a number of Mini-Universities. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, and especially spending time with her family.
A private family funeral service will be held at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Garry Fisher officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Granger. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Congregational Church, 19671 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46637 or South Bend Symphony, 127 N. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020