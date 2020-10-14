Barbara Bambenek
Oct. 20, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Barbara Ann Bambenek, 86, of South Bend, died Friday, October 9, 2020. Barbara was born in Minneapolis, MN on October 20, 1933, the daughter of (the late) Thomas & Severine (Kaisershatt) Janutka. She earned her Bachelor's degree from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth MN, and on September 7, 1957 Barbara married Mark A. Bambenek in Montgomery MN. Mark preceded her in death on September 20, 1991 after 34 years of marriage.
An area resident since 1966, Barbara was a Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital and also volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital, as well as serving as an Educator at Ivy Tech. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish; Barbara had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Holy Rosary. She was a member of The Ladies of Notre Dame & St. Mary's and several other religious groups over the years.
In addition to her parents and her husband Mark, Barbara was also preceded in death by a daughter, Terese Michalski and brother, Thomas Janutka. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Lukow of South Bend; sons, Phil Bambenek and Andy Bambenek, both of South Bend; her grandchildren, Thomas (Kerry) Lukow of Bloomington, IL, Raymond (Dani) Bakos, Ariel Bambenek, Margaret Bambenek, Mark Bambenek, Julianna Michalski, and Kassandra Michalski all of South Bend, and six great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial is 12:00 Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Chapel of the Sacred Heart, 100 Sacred Heart Parish Center, Notre Dame. The family will receive friends in the Chapel after 11:00 Friday with the Rosary recited at 11:30. Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband Mark in Highland Cemetery, immediately following Mass.
Arrangements through Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer Chapel, 521 N. William St. In lieu of flowers, the family's preferred memorials are The American Cancer Society
, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the Mark A. Bambenek Endowed Scholarship, c/o Development Office, Saint Mary's College.
